Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cypress, TX

Mia's Table open for business in Cypress

By Emily Jaroszewski
Posted by 
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mia’s Table opened a new location in the Cypress area July 5 at 13201 Fry Road, Ste. 160, Cypress. The casual family-friendly eatery serves a variety of burgers, tacos, sandwiches and seafood. Mia's Table offers dine-in, pickup and delivery services. The restaurant opened with limited hours from 4-8 p.m. on...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Cypress, TX
Lifestyle
City
Cypress, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ste#Food Drink#Mia S Table
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Seafood
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Spring, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Buffalo Wild Wings Go now open on Kuykendahl Road in Spring

Buffalo Wild Wings Go opened in early July at 18602 Kuykendahl Road, Spring. Smaller than the typical Buffalo Wild Wings sports bar, the new concept offers pickup and delivery service as well as limited indoor seating. Menu items include traditional and boneless chicken wings; hand-breaded chicken tenders; chicken sandwiches; and sides such as beer-battered onion rings, potato wedges and fried pickles. A children's menu, nonalcoholic beverages, party platters, and Buffalo Wild Wings' signature sauces and seasonings by the bottle are also available. 281-766-4870. www.buffalowildwings.com.
Katy, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Old Chicago restaurant to reopen Katy Ranch Crossing location

Old Chicago will be opening a location at 24515 Katy Freeway, Katy, in late September. The restaurant was previously a tenant at the same location before shutting its doors in 2020. After the initial closure, Antidote Gastrobar moved into the 5,000-square-foot space. Antidote permanently closed in April, allowing Old Chicago to move back into the space. The Katy Ranch Crossing location, which will feature an all-new look, is looking for up to 100 team members to employ—including cooks, dishwashers, servers, hosts and bartenders. The chain has more than 80 locations in the country with three in Texas. The Katy location is the only restaurant located in the Houston area. Old Chicago is known for craft beers, Sicilian Pepperoni Rolls and Italian Nachos. Interested candidates are invited to apply online at http://oldchicago.jobs.
Houston, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Painted Tree Boutiques opens Katy location

Painted Tree Boutiques opened its first Katy location at 6729 S. Fry Road in July. The boutique features hundreds of vendors under one roof selling items including gifts, decor and clothing. Painted Tree has two other boutiques in the Greater Houston area, with one in Sugar Land and the other in the Champions area of north Houston. 636-888-2667. www.paintedtree.com.
Richmond, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Torchy's to open new Richmond location this week

Torchy's Tacos is opening a new location in Richmond at 4818 Waterview Town Center Drive on July 21. The restaurant, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, is known for its unique tacos, spicy queso, daily drink specials and Lil' Nookies—a dessert consisting of fried chocolate chip cookie dough dusted with powdered sugar and topped with cherries. Torchy's has more than 65 restaurants in Texas, with nearly 20 in the Houston area. www.torchystacos.com.
Houston, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Listen to live music at Kemah Boardwalk, meet Orbit: 7 things to do in the Bay Area in July, August

There are plenty of things to do in the Bay Area in July and August, from events at the Helen Hall Library to movies in the park. Watch matinee movie showings for adults only with “Palm Springs” July 24 and “High Noon” on Aug. 21. Snacks will be provided, or attendees can bring their own. 12:30-3 p.m. Free. Helen Hall Library, 100 W. Walker St., League City. 281-554-1136. http://helenhall.libcal.com.
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

IMPACTS ROUNDUP: Big Phil's Soul and Creole Cafe now open in Texas City and more

Big Phil’s Soul and Creole Cafe opened June 11 at 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Ste. 1136, Texas City. The eatery is the largest Black-owned restaurant in Galveston County, according to its website, with a dining room and outdoor patio seats able to accommodate more than 130 customers at full capacity. The menu is a soul and Creole fusion, including items such as oxtails and grits, and Big Phil’s offers weekend brunch specials along with live music. www.facebook.com/bpsoulcreolecafe.
Houston, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

3 Katy-area eateries participating in 2021 Houston Restaurant Weeks

Several Katy-area restaurants will participate in this year's Houston Restaurant Weeks, the annual fundraiser supporting the Houston Food Bank scheduled for Aug. 1-Sept. 6. Houston Restaurant Weeks on July 15 announced the initial lineup for 2021, stating more than 200 restaurants are expected to participate this year. Since the event began in 2003, more than $16.6 million has been raised for the Houston Food Bank.
Tomball, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Uno Dos Shakes to open new health-conscious eatery in Tomball

Uno Dos Shakes will have a soft opening in Tomball July 24 and a grand opening July 31, according to owner Nancy Mora. The store, located at 11715 Spring Cypress Road, Ste. A, Tomball, will offer nutritious, health-conscious food such as protein shakes and smoothies, as well as grab-and-go lunch, breakfast and snacks. Mora was raised in Tomball and said she was inspired by her own fitness journey to open this restaurant. 346-236-6013. www.instagram.com/unodosshakes.
Magnolia, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Hair Therapy now open in Magnolia

Hair Therapy, a beauty salon offering women's and men's haircuts, coloring and waxing, opened in Magnolia on July 1, owner Kayla Breneman said. The business is partnering with Spur It Boutique to sell bath and body products, handbags, clothing and other items. The salon, located at 20555 FM 1488, Ste. 2E, Magnolia, is open Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and is closed Sunday and Monday. 832-301-2876.
Spring, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

See how the Spring, Klein real estate market fared in 2020-21 as compared to 2019-20

Eight of the Spring and Klein area’s nine ZIP codes saw an increase in the number of homes sold from June 2020-May 2021 as compared to the prior 12 months, while ZIP code 77066 saw a decline. The average price of homes sold rose year over year in all Spring- and Klein-area ZIP codes in that time, with the exception of ZIP code 77070 which saw a decrease. Alina Rogers, a broker with Sparrow Realty, said the spike in the average price of homes sold in ZIP code 77389 is due, in part, to several $1 million homes sold there.
Houston, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

On Demand Furniture & Mattress now open in Cy-Fair

Harold Smith opened On Demand Furniture & Mattress in late April at 10776 Grant Road, Houston. The family-owned business aims to offer quality products at affordable prices, including sectionals; coffee tables; bedroom sets; mattresses; dining room sets; and accent pieces, such as ottomans, chairs, lamps, rugs and wall art. 346-314-0773. www.ondemandfurn.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy