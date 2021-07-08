Cancel
Cell Phones

How to drag & drop text and photos between apps in iOS 15

By Siddharth Suvarna
idownloadblog.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIOS 15 has a bunch of new features that improve FaceTime, Sharing, Notifications, and more. Until now, you would’ve had to install the iOS 15 beta to try out the features. However, that’s now changing with the release of the first iOS 15 public beta. Anyone with an iPhone can now try out the new iOS 15 software and check out all the new features, including the ability to copy/paste text and photos between apps.

www.idownloadblog.com

Comments / 0

#Ios App#Drag And Drop#Apps#Ios 15
