How to drag & drop text and photos between apps in iOS 15

The iOS App Store first launched on July 10, 2008. It, therefore, turns 13 today!. The iOS App Store was announced as part of the iPhone 3G event and introduced by then CEO Steve Jobs (pictured above). The device itself was released a day later – July 11, 2008 – with the App Store pre-loaded. Prior to launch, developers had had to make web apps for the iPhone. Amongst the first items to become available following the change were MLB At Bat, The New York Times, and eBay. They were alongside games and products like Travelocity.