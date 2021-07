Joanna Hernandez may have lived in New York City for the past five years, but when she returned to Chicago to become an on-air reporter for WTTW News, she ran into a friend while reporting her very first story for Chicago Tonight. “I went to [Plant Shop Chicago] and interviewed the owner,” she recalls. “I didn’t realize he was a friend that I had in high school! That’s a feeling that I’ve missed being away from home.”