Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Directing done very differently

By Ty Burr
Boston Globe
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don’t know if you can find two directorial careers — two visions of what film, at its baseline, can do — more diametrically opposed than those of Richard Donner and Robert Downey Sr. They died two days apart, Donner on July 5, at 91, of undisclosed causes; Downey on...

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Pfeiffer
Person
Robert Downey Jr
Person
Jesus
Person
Robert Downey Sr.
Person
Christopher Reeve
Person
Paul Thomas Anderson
Person
Richard Donner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Criterion Channel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Val Kilmer Forever: How the actor turned out to be a superhero in real life too

I thought Val Kilmer was a superhero from the first time I laid eyes on him. He was my first big-screen Batman, stirring some note of excitement in my soul that had remained untroubled by Adam West’s shark-repellent-bat-spray-wielding TV version. I was nine years old when Batman Forever arrived in cinemas, which was probably exactly the right age to be awed by its schlocky, larger-than-life charms. There was Tommy Lee Jones, seething as the terrifying Two-Face, Jim Carrey stealing scenes as the demented Riddler, and, at the heart of it all, there was Val himself, a superhero who looked like...
Boston, MAWBUR

Actor Val Kilmer Pieces Together Home Videos In Wistful Autobiographical Documentary

By far the strangest interview I ever conducted was with Val Kilmer. In 2005, he was in town to host the Boston Film Festival premiere of “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang,” an event I was later informed Kilmer could not be cajoled out of his hotel room to attend. That morning, however, the star was in high spirits and amusing himself to no end by making life as difficult as possible for the studio’s regional publicist, a bright and capable young woman who shortly thereafter left to pursue what I can only hope was a more rewarding line of work. She’d arranged a traditional press junket, in which Kilmer and the film’s writer-director Shane Black were shuffled back and forth between hotel rooms to speak to waiting journalists. Except when it came time to talk to me, Kilmer’s eyes bugged out and his face went ashen with mock terror. “No!” he shouted, and bolted from the room, sprinting down the hotel hallway.
MoviesMovieWeb

Gunpowder Milkshake Director Would Love to Do a Sequel

Much like John Wick before it, Netflix's Gunpowder Milkshake offers glimpses and clues hinting towards a complex mythology far beyond what we see in the movie. And again, much like the pencil-wielding assassin, these elements could be explored in sequels, and while he has plenty of ideas for more, director, Navot Papushado, is patiently waiting to see audiences' reactions to the first movie before pressing ahead.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

James Cameron Originally Planned For A Very Different Bad Guy In Terminator 2

The Terminator franchise has become one of the most iconic movie franchises in American history, but the story behind the 1991 sequel, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, wasn’t always set in stone. James Cameron, the co-writer and director of The Terminator (1984), as well as the co-writer, producer, and director of...
MoviesFlorida Star

Robert Downey Jr. To Star In HBO’s Adaptation Of “The Sympathizer”

WASHINGTON — Actor Robert Downey Jr., widely known for playing Tony Stark or Iron Man, has landed his next starring role. The actor is set to star in and produce a drama series based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “The Sympathizer.” As per reports, the best-selling debut espionage thriller “The Sympathizer” is getting the silver screen treatment at Home Box […]
MoviesCollider

'Batgirl': Leslie Grace Cast as Barbara Gordon in HBO Max Movie

Hot off WB's acclaimed In the Heights movie, Leslie Grace has been cast as crimefighter Barbara Gordon in the upcoming HBO Max movie Batgirl, Collider has confirmed. Grace reportedly edged out Zoey Deutch, Haley Lu Richardson and Isabela Merced for the coveted role, making her the third Latina to be cast in a DC superhero project. The Dominican-American actress joins Sasha Calle, who will play Supergirl in The Flash movie, and Rachel Zegler, who has landed an unspecified role in Shazam: Fury of the Gods.
MoviesComicBook

The Last Duel Trailer Starring Ben Affleck And Matt Damon Released

The Last Duel trailer has been released online, giving moviegoers a look at Ridley Scott's new Medieval period piece about a 14th-century duel to the death between a knight (Matt Damon) and his squire (Adam Driver), after the squire is accused of having raped the knight's wife (Jodie Comer). The film also stars Ben Affleck as a French nobleman, who presides over the accusation and resulting conflict. Damon and Affleck also re-united to do the screenplay for The Last Duel, working alongside Nicole Holofcener (Enough Said). If nothing else, it's an interesting mixed bag of talent coming together for this project.
MoviesCosmopolitan

Legally Blonde nearly had a very different ending

It's been 20 years since Elle Woods took on law school one bend and snap at a time, eventually winning her first murder case and graduating as her class valedictorian. But, it turns out that Legally Blonde nearly had a very different ending. In the final scene, Elle stands before...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

IT's Bill Skarsgård Explains Why He Joined John Wick: Chapter 4

In recent years, Bill Skarsgård has been flourishing in the horror and thriller genres, whether it’s through his outings as Pennywise the Dancing Clown in the two IT movies or his different roles in Hulu’s short-lived Castle Rock series. But following a few outings in the action genre, Skarsgård is returning to that realm for John Wick: Chapter 4, and the actor has shed light on why he decided to board the latest entry of the Keanu Reeves-led franchise.
Movies/Film

‘She-Hulk’ Crosses the Comic Book Aisle, Casts CW Superhero Actor Josh Segarra

Fans of the two biggest comic book companies may bicker and fight amongst themselves while drawing meaningless battle lines on Twitter and elsewhere on the internet, but that online animosity doesn’t quite translate to real life. Marvel is welcoming another actor with previous DC ties to their ranks, as Josh Segarra of CW’s Arrow fame has reportedly joined the cast of the upcoming She-Hulk series.

Comments / 0

Community Policy