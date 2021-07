MEDFORD (CBS) – Drivers are being told to avoid Interstate 93 in Medford if possible as repairs continued Tuesday on an extensively damaged bridge. The state’s Highway Administrator said traffic delays and lane closures could last 6-to-8 months until permanent repairs are finished. A truck carrying a large metal structure hit an overpass on 93 South around 3:20 p.m. Monday, damaging the bridge at Roosevelt Circle and causing a traffic mess for the afternoon rush hour. It happened near Exit 24 where Route 28 crosses over the highway. The driver of the truck has been fined $210 for two civil offenses: being...