The “Fast & Furious”series is now known for a veritable celebrity casserole. Among others, Michelle Rodriguez (42), Tyrese Gibson (42), Jordana Brewster (41), Helen Mirren (75), Kurt Russell (70) and Charlize Theron (45) will be there. Already on July 15th runs “Fast & Furious 9” with Rapper Cardi B (28) in the German cinemas Obviously, she was so well received that it is already clear that she should return to the set for the tenth part of the series. This has now been confirmed by lead actor Vin Diesel (53) in an interview with “Entertainment Tonight”.