Kevin Feige Says Marvel Actors Are No Longer Locked Into Long Multi-Movie Contracts

Looks like Marvel Studios has reached their own Endgame with how they previously structured their movie projects. The massive, multi-movie deals for actors are now a thing of the past, according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. Kevin Feige laid out a new strategy for hiring and maintaining actors in the MCU, explaining to the Hollywood Reporter that they'll be forgoing those multi-movie deals offered to actors, hinting that they'll stay on board for future projects if they're enthusiastic about the universe they've become a part of. In this brave new world devoid of expansive contracts, what does the future hold for the MCU? A-list actors like Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr., who once had those multi-deal contracts, are now out, with a lot of fresh faces in the MCU popping up in films like The Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Kevin Feige told THR, "Really, what we want are people that come in, are excited to be in the universe, are excited at the opportunity to do more things, as opposed to being locked into contractual obligations." In other Marvel news, Disney Plus dropped the trailer for their upcoming animated series "What If...", featuring the late Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa as Star-Lord. This is actually the late actor's final performance as the character. In the animated series, the episode poses the question, 'what if Prince T'Challa never became the Black Panther, but Star-Lord instead?' In the trailer, we see T'Challa's Star-Lord galavanting around with Yondu, and glimpses of him with other members of the Guardians of the Galaxy, like Drax. You can hear Chadwick Boseman in his final Marvel performance when 'What If...' premieres on Disney Plus August 11th. And finally, just a quick fun one: Back in 2015 James Gunn made a prophetic joke when he tweeted out this old comic book page of Thanos flying a helicopter with his name plastered across it, in which he said he couldn't wait to see it pop up in the MCU. Gunn has always had a penchant for deep cut comic book references and the Thanos-Copter is as weird as they come.