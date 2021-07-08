Cancel
Movies

Kevin Feige Says Marvel Actors Are No Longer Locked Into Long Multi-Movie Contracts

By Claire Epting
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Marvel head Kevin Feige has revealed that MCU actors will no longer be held in multi-movie contracts moving forward. As the MCU was in its formative years, Feige turned heads with his massive contract offerings to actors — Samuel L. Jackson was signed on for nine Nick Fury appearances at once. But according to The Hollywood Reporter, those days of a long-standing franchise deal may not be the norm anymore.

97.5 WTBD plays the best Adult Hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Related
swiowanewssource.com

Kevin Feige says Yelena Belova will carry the Black Widow legacy

Kevin Feige has promised Yelena Belova will carry the legacy of Natasha Romanoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Florence Pugh stars as Yelena alongside Scarlett Johansson in the 'Black Widow' movie, and Kevin - the President of Marvel Studios - is sure that she'll continue the character's legacy "in her own way".
MoviesComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Director Says Kevin Feige Is More Involved With Films Than Warner Bros. Execs

In case you didn't already know, Kevin Feige has a pretty comfortable grip on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The producer took Iron Man and turned it — and a few dozen other movies — into a billion-dollar franchise that's more popular now than it's ever been. In fact, not only does Feige oversee Marvel Studios, but he serves as the chief creative officer for the entire Marvel brand. That's why when James Gunn says the exec is pretty involved with the post-production process, it's a pretty believable situation.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Marvel Chiefs On Contracts, Representation

Marvel’s “Black Widow” is now out in cinemas and with Premier Access on Disney+, the project marking the last outing for actress Scarlett Johansson in the role. When Johansson signed on for 2010’s “Iron Man 2,” at the time she signed a multiple-film contract like many of the major ‘Phase One’ stars with actors like Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Samuel L. Jackson all signed to six to nine-picture movie deals.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Kathryn Hahn will return to the MCU “soon”, says Kevin Feige

Kevin Feige has teased the return of the inimitable Kathryn Hahn to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, the Marvel Studio boss called Hahn a “phenomenon” and said the wildly popular WandaVision villain would return to our screens “soon”. “Someday. Someday soon. You will see Kathryn...
MoviesComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Producer Kevin Feige Says “Very Special” Sequel Honors Chadwick Boseman

Marvel Studios President and producer Kevin Feige updates Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, saying the "very special" sequel from director Ryan Coogler honors Chadwick Boseman. After the 43-year-old King T'Challa actor died in August 2020, Feige confirmed in December that Marvel would not recast the character because Boseman's portrayal "is iconic and transcends any iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel's past." Instead, to "honor the legacy that Chad helped us build," Feige revealed Wakanda Forever would "continue to explore the world of Wakanda and all the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film."
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Wouldn't Rule Out A SPIDER-MAN/VENOM Crossover In The MCU

A couple of years ago, we were all put through the wringer when it looked like Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios had parted ways and would no longer share the cinematic rights to Spider-Man. Fans weren't happy with the prospect of the web-slinger being handled solely by Sony, and the outcry online was so vocal that a new deal was eventually struck between the two parties.
Moviesdorksideoftheforce.com

Why the Loki series inspires hope for the Kevin Feige Star Wars movie

Warning! This story contains spoilers for the entire Loki series. When it was announced that writer Michael Waldron would be brought on to script the Kevin Feige-produced Star Wars movie, the fandom collectively agreed, “We will watch your career with great interest.”. With Feige being on as a producer, Star...
Moviesheroichollywood.com

Kevin Feige Recounts Emotional Marvel And Sony ‘Spider-Man’ ​Split

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recounted the emotional period when his studio and Sony split up over Spider-Man. The summer of 2019 was a particularly stressful summer for comic-book movie fans. While Avengers: Endgame did come out to glorious fanfare, it also brought with it the farewell of Tony Stark and Steve Rogers, two staples in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Phase three later came to its conclusion with Spider-Man: Far From Home, which ended with Peter Parker’s identity being outed. With the film ending on a cliffhanger, anticipation was through the roof for what was next for Marvel and technically Sony, who co-produced the Spider-Man films in the MCU. However, things took a turn for the worse when it was revealed that Sony wouldn’t be moving forward with Marvel for the foreseeable future.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Kevin Feige highlighted that Marvel Phase 4 is about “new beginnings”!

The main person in charge of the Marvel Cinematic Universe spoke again and left interesting definitions about the future of the brand in the cinema and series of Disney+. In that sense, the executive attached great importance to the eyes of the followers and the hard work they are doing to bring better stories and new beginnings to the fans.Kevin Feige redouble the bet after the conclusion of the Infinity Saga!
TV & VideosComicBook

Kevin Feige: Fan Reaction to New Phase 4 Characters Makes Marvel Studios “Very Happy”

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige says audience reaction and increasing fan demand for new characters introduced in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe makes studio creatives "very happy." After ending the Infinity Saga with Avengers: Endgame and the epilogue Spider-Man: Far From Home — and a 563-day delay between Marvel projects amid the coronavirus pandemic — Marvel launched Phase 4 with WandaVision, the studio's first original series to debut on Disney+. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki followed, each introducing breakout characters to the MCU in Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), and mustached TVA Agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson).
TV & VideosIGN

WandaVision's Agatha Harkness Return 'Can't Come Soon Enough,' Marvel's Kevin Feige Says

While it's been a few months since WandaVision wrapped up its nine-episode season, many Marvel fans are still ecstatic about series breakout Kathryn Hahn and her performance as Agatha Harkness. Introduced as Wanda Maximoff's mysterious neighbor, Hahn's character comes to take on a major role within the show's ever-changing town of Westview. Now, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has expressed his own excitement for Harkness' future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe again,
MoviesIGN

Why MCU Boss Says Marvel is Done With Multi-Movie Deals - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

Looks like Marvel Studios has reached their own Endgame with how they previously structured their movie projects. The massive, multi-movie deals for actors are now a thing of the past, according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. Kevin Feige laid out a new strategy for hiring and maintaining actors in the MCU, explaining to the Hollywood Reporter that they'll be forgoing those multi-movie deals offered to actors, hinting that they'll stay on board for future projects if they're enthusiastic about the universe they've become a part of. In this brave new world devoid of expansive contracts, what does the future hold for the MCU? A-list actors like Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr., who once had those multi-deal contracts, are now out, with a lot of fresh faces in the MCU popping up in films like The Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Kevin Feige told THR, "Really, what we want are people that come in, are excited to be in the universe, are excited at the opportunity to do more things, as opposed to being locked into contractual obligations." In other Marvel news, Disney Plus dropped the trailer for their upcoming animated series "What If...", featuring the late Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa as Star-Lord. This is actually the late actor's final performance as the character. In the animated series, the episode poses the question, 'what if Prince T'Challa never became the Black Panther, but Star-Lord instead?' In the trailer, we see T'Challa's Star-Lord galavanting around with Yondu, and glimpses of him with other members of the Guardians of the Galaxy, like Drax. You can hear Chadwick Boseman in his final Marvel performance when 'What If...' premieres on Disney Plus August 11th. And finally, just a quick fun one: Back in 2015 James Gunn made a prophetic joke when he tweeted out this old comic book page of Thanos flying a helicopter with his name plastered across it, in which he said he couldn't wait to see it pop up in the MCU. Gunn has always had a penchant for deep cut comic book references and the Thanos-Copter is as weird as they come.
EntertainmentComicBook

Loki Producer Kevin Feige: Representation Is Of “Utmost Importance” to Marvel Studios

The third episode of Loki was a big one for the Marvel Cinematic Universe because it featured the first main character in the franchise to come out as LGBTQ. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) was confirmed to be bisexual in the episode, and fans are hoping more representation will soon follow. We know Eternals will feature an openly gay hero, and it sounds like Marvel Studios has more plans to better their representation. In a video released by Rotten Tomatoes, Kevin Feige explains why representation is of the "utmost importance."

