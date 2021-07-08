Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Prison Sentence Announced For Attorney In Nike Extortion Scheme

By Matt Hladik
Posted by 
The Spun
The Spun
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Attorney Michael Avenatti has been sentence to two-and-a-half years in prison for attempted extortion of Nike, according to multiple reports. Avenatti, who gained prominence in 2018 when he represented Stormy Daniels against President Donald Trump, was convicted of extortion charges last year regarding his representation of a Los Angeles youth basketball coach Gary Franklin Sr., who had his sponsorship ended by Nike.

thespun.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
161K+
Followers
32K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hassan Whiteside
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Extortion#Prison#Nba#The Associated Press#Nba#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Nike
Related
POTUSThe Guardian

Michael Avenatti sentenced to two and a half years in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the bombastic lawyer known for representing the adult film actor and producer Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against Donald Trump, was sentenced on Thursday to two and a half years in prison for attempting to extort up to $25m from the sportswear company Nike. US district judge Paul Gardephe...
Posted by
CNN

Judge forces US Capitol rioter to unlock laptop seized by FBI

(CNN) — A federal judge forced a US Capitol rioter to unlock his laptop Wednesday after prosecutors argued that it likely contained footage of the January 6 insurrection from his helmet-worn camera. The judge granted the Justice Department's request to place Capitol riot defendant Guy Reffitt in front of his...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

11 Trump associates have now been charged with crimes. 11!

CNN — There’s an old saying that goes something like this: You can judge a man by the company he keeps. Which spells trouble for Donald Trump. At least 11 people who played a role in Trump’s presidential campaigns or his administration have been charged with crimes, with Tom Barrack, who chaired Trump’s inaugural committee and has been a longtime friend, accused of illegal foreign lobbying on behalf of the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump's inaugural committee chair arrested on federal charges

There was no shortage of questions surrounding Donald Trump's inaugural committee, which faced scrutiny from federal prosecutors two years into the Republican's presidency. Among the areas of concern were allegations about how the committee spent the considerable funds it raised in 2017. As questions grew louder, it became easy to...
POTUSWashington Post

Distinguished person of the week: A judge holds Trump lawyers accountable

Much of the legal community failed their country and the cause of justice in the wake of the 2020 presidential election. Lawyers took frivolous cases seeking to overturn an election without any evidence of fraud. Many Republican House members who are also lawyers signed onto a brief attempting to disenfranchise millions of voters to install their losing candidate as president. One lawyer, Cleta Mitchell, participated in a phone call with the disgraced president in which he told Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to flip the state’s presidential result. (At least Mitchell was compelled to leave her law firm.) Lawyers in state legislatures are pursuing fake audits attempting to undermine the results of the election.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

‘A propaganda tool’ for Trump: A second federal judge castigates attorneys who filed a lawsuit challenging the 2020 results

Just before Christmas, two Colorado lawyers filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of 160 million American voters, alleging a vast conspiracy to steal the 2020 presidential election by the voting equipment manufacturer Dominion Voting Systems, Facebook, its founder Mark Zuckerberg, his wife Priscilla Chan and elected officials in four states — and asking for $160 billion in damages.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

Avenatti Cries Foul on Former Prosecutor's Tweets

SANTA ANA (CNS) - A hearing is scheduled today on a request by convicted attorney Michael Avenatti for an evidentiary hearing on allegations that a former federal prosecutor has been using social media to comment on the embezzlement case. U.S. District Judge James Selna will consider the motion Tuesday morning...

Comments / 0

Community Policy