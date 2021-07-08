Prison Sentence Announced For Attorney In Nike Extortion Scheme
Attorney Michael Avenatti has been sentence to two-and-a-half years in prison for attempted extortion of Nike, according to multiple reports. Avenatti, who gained prominence in 2018 when he represented Stormy Daniels against President Donald Trump, was convicted of extortion charges last year regarding his representation of a Los Angeles youth basketball coach Gary Franklin Sr., who had his sponsorship ended by Nike.thespun.com
