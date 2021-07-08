If crunches hurt your neck, try this approach instead

If you’ve ever finished a ride and wondered why your neck and shoulders are hurting more than your legs, you’re not alone—it’s an all too common complaint among triathletes. Understanding why can help bring you closer to training and racing pain-free and faster. Don’t continue to suffer, as the pain is likely being caused by you overlooking a few key areas in your daily habits and your training. And the chances are, if neck and shoulder pain is causing you discomfort then you’re not going to enjoy your ride, pedal with optimal power and focus, or stay well-hydrated and fueled. A body in pain is a body rebelling, trying to give you a message—so listen to it! While there can be multiple causes, here are three of the most common reasons why your neck and shoulders hurt after riding.