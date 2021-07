A North Dakota regulator says the state’s oil output is “flat as a pancake” due a lack of crews available to frack wells. The oil industry in North Dakota is undergoing a workforce shortage as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. The shortage is felt particularly hard by companies in need of crews to inject water, sand and chemicals down wells to crack open rock and release oil. The process, known as fracking or hydraulic fracturing, is a key step before a well drilled in the Bakken can begin producing oil.