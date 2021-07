Telfar Clemens and Ashton Sanders attend the 2019 Met Gala. Shopping comes with its own frustrations when we're forced to stick to one of two genders: male or female. The male section typically has oversize silhouettes, whereas the female section is often full of body-conscious silhouettes and feminine finishes. So what do you do if you don't fall into these narrow categories or you want to shop across genders? For a long time, fashion didn't really have an answer to this (aka, it's your problem), but with more and more consumers seeking out gender-neutral apparel, the industry is being forced to question outdated gender norms.