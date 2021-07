One year after Naya Rivera’s death, the late actress’ mother, Yolanda Previtire, and sister, Nickayla Rivera, are opening up about their grief. “It was a beautiful morning. I missed two of her FaceTime calls,” Previtire recalled during a Thursday, July 8, Good Morning America appearance of Naya’s final day. “I called her back and I said, ‘Naya, where are you?’ And she’s like, ‘Me and [my 5-year-old son], Josey, we’re gonna go to the lake and I was gonna have him fish.’ I told her, ‘The lake’s getting choppy,’ and I said, ‘I love you. Call me when you get off the water.’”