Idaho State

Saint Alphonsus to require Idaho employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19

By Hayat Norimine
Idaho Statesman
 13 days ago

Employees at Saint Alphonsus Health System in Idaho will need to get vaccinated against COVID-19 if they want to keep their jobs. Trinity Health, a national health system that includes Saint Al’s in Idaho and Oregon, on Thursday announced that it will require all of its employees, contractors and those conducting business with its health care facilities to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The policy is effective immediately.

