Police: Man attempted to sexually solicit 13-year-old boy

A Kokomo man who police say sent a 13-year-old boy sexually explicit text messages in June was arrested earlier this month for his alleged role in the incident.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed through the Howard County Clerk’s Office, Robert Andrew Tucker, 43, is now facing a Level 4 felony charge of child solicitation.

The affidavit is unclear how or when police initially conducted their investigation into Tucker, but court documents indicate that Tucker knew the juvenile was 13 when he was engaging in conversation with him.

In one message, Tucker appears to tell the boy, “that’s wassup I am 43 but I act like I’m 13 and I like to chill with younger people who are more into fun,” the affidavit noted. “ ... You should sneak out tonight and I will come pick you up and no one will know you are gone.”

Other messages detail Tucker’s alleged desire to watch pornography with the 13-year-old, “get buzzed” and engage in sexual intercourse together, according to the affidavit.

During a June 23 interview with police, the juvenile confirmed the messages between Tucker and himself but did not disclose whether there was any physical conduct or inappropriate in-person behavior by Tucker.

According to a KPD media release, Tucker also has two active warrants out of Howard County for several drug-related charges.

He was located and taken into custody earlier this month at a residence in Galveston, and he is being held without bond — due to those warrants — at the Howard County Jail.

Tucker is expected to have a pre-trial hearing for this newest charge in October.