Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Austin Dulay injured, Rolando Romero vs Anthony Yigit set for July 17th

By Patrick L. Stumberg
Bad Left Hook
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext week’s Showtime tripleheader has received some late-notice tweaks. WBA interim lightweight champion Rolando Romero, slated to open the July 17th show against Austin Dulay, claimed yesterday that Dulay had pulled out of the fight due to a “panic attack.” Dulay took to Instagram to fire back, revealing that he’d suffered a knee injury and was willing to give Romero $10,000 of his fight purse to reschedule.

www.badlefthook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jermell Charlo
Person
Anthony Yigit
Person
Ivan Baranchyk
Person
Dan Rafael
Person
Brian Austin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Showtime#Wba#Wbss#Uruguayan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
Country
Sweden
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
San Antonio, TXBoxing Scene

Rolando Romero: I Need To Go To 140, I Feel I'll Be A lot Stronger

AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas - Rolando “Rolly” Romero (14-0, 12 KOs) delivered another impressive knockout, flooring Anthony Yigit (24-2-1, 8 KOs) three times on his way to a seventh round TKO victory to retain his WBA interim-world lightweight title. Romero controlled the action throughout, punishing southpaw Yigit to the...
San Antonio, TXBoxing Scene

Charlo, Castano Make Weight; Anthony Yigit 5.2 Pounds Overweight For Fight With Rolly Romero

SAN ANTONIO – Members of their camps nearly came to blows after Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano made weight for their 154-pound title unification fight Friday afternoon. Before they were separated and order was restored at the Thompson San Antonio-Riverwalk hotel, Charlo and Castano both came in below the limit for their 12-round showdown Saturday night at AT&T Center.
San Antonio, TXBoxing Scene

Rolly Romero Predicts First-Round Knockout Of Anthony Yigit

SAN ANTONIO – Rolando Romero has knocked out all three southpaws he has faced in the first round. The brash lightweight scored six knockdowns altogether in those three fights. The unbeaten WBA interim 135-pound champion has taken so much confidence from those victories he predicted another first-round knockout against a much better left-handed opponent Saturday night.
San Antonio, TXPosted by
defpen

Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero Stops Anthony Yigit In The 7th Round To Retain His Interim WBA Lightweight Title

Not long ago, it was unclear who lightweight contender Rolando “Rolly” Romero would fight at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on July 17. His original opponent, Austin Delay, backed out of the fight and made way for Anthony Yigit to step in. Then, things got a bit tricky when Yigit weighed in five pounds above the 135-pound limit. Still, Romero was committed to the fight and decided to move forward anyway.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Son Of Boxing Legend Dies Suddenly

Former world champion Chris Eubank has spoken on some tragic news that has come in his family and the boxing world today. Suddenly, his young son, Seb Eubank, has passed away. His father has spoken in an official statement saying the following:. Tragic news. Life is too short. Proof above...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Fires UFC Star After Winning Streak?

UFC President Dana White seems to have let go a couple of fighters-Don Madge and Mirsad Bektic as they were removed from the UFC rankings pool. So it is likely that he have been released from the promotion. Dana White apparently released them. Madge had previously explained that he was...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Manny Pacquiao ‘Ordered To Cancel’ Spence Fight?

The reports by Athletic suggest that the UFC star Conor McGregor’s manager Audie Attar has filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Manny Pacquiao. It has been noted that Attar is demanding Pacquiao to return the $3.3 million advance paid to him by Paradigm Sports. Manny Pacquiao has been told to cancel...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Errol Spence Reacts To Gervonta Davis Knockout

Errol Spence and Gervonta Davis are in most boxing observers’ pound for pound lists and this weekend the latter stamped his claim to that mythical moniker with an impressive win. Travelling up a weight division to do so. Taking out Marios Barrios to become a champion at 140 lbs. some...
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Roy Jones Jr. Defends Himself Against Errol Spence Criticism: 'I Don’t Hate Nobody'

Roy Jones Jr. doesn’t understand why certain people accuse him of “hating on” welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. In the past, the Hall of Fame boxer has criticized Spence, who holds the IBF and WBC welterweight belts, for not pushing harder for a showdown against WBO titleholder and rival Terence Crawford. But that does not stem from any personal bias against Spence, says Jones, who only wants to see the so-called best prove their case inside the ring.
San Antonio, TXBoxingNews24.com

Jermell Charlo sounding bitter about the pound-for-pound list

By Sean Jones: Jermell Charlo (34-1, 18 KOs) was going back and forth this week with writers about his exclusion in the pound-for-pound lists. Although Charlo, 31, said he isn’t bothered about being excluded by Ring Magazine and ESPN’s pound-for-pound list, he sure sounded very, very upset about it. Charlo...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Shawn Porter On Who Hits Harder Between Spence and Pacquiao

Next month’s epic fight of the summer between Errol Spence Jr. and Manny Pacquiao is not long away now. A throwback fight in the welterweight division between an emerging pound for pound champion and a former one. Pacquiao will be more than just the typical older lion against the younger...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather Bodyguard Drops Steroid Bombshell

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather are certainly no strangers to each other as they competed against each other in a professional boxing match back in 2017, where Floyd Mayweather won. Since then they have been taking shots at each other over the years. Floyd Mayweather also posted a sad photo of Conor McGregor in a hotel.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Canelo Alvarez Exposes Rigged Charlo Fight In Video

The WBO junior middleweight champion Brian Castano recently got some motivational words from arguably the best pound-for-pound fighter in the sport, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.During a video call that was filmed by Little Giant Boxing, Canelo lauded Castano for his recent performance. He recently fought in atwelve round split draw against...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Terence Crawford Brutally Honest With Jermell Charlo After Draw

Pound for pound rated Terence Crawford is still looking to secure his first fight of 2021 as things stand but hopefully news should be forthcoming on that soon. He’s been keeping an eye on all the big fights like any other boxing fan for the meantime and gave his thoughts on last weekend’s big fight in Texas:
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Terence Crawford ripped for obscure four years after Charlo P4P comment

Welterweight star Terence Crawford got more than he bargained for when commenting on the Jermell Charlo performance over the weekend. “Bud,” who has been slipping down the pound-for-pound list for some time and now stands at WBN’s number seven spot, quipped about Charlo not being on the list himself. The...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Terence Crawford Reveals Charlo vs. Castano Was Rigged

The Welterweight champion Terence Crawford recently talked about IBF/WBA/WBC junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo. He said that Charlo deserved to lose his fight last Saturday night against WBO champion Brian Castano. Jake Paul ‘Rejects’ KSI Fight For Sad Reason. Terence Crawford believes Jermell Charlo lost the fight. The fight concluded...

Comments / 0

Community Policy