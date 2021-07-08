Austin Dulay injured, Rolando Romero vs Anthony Yigit set for July 17th
Next week’s Showtime tripleheader has received some late-notice tweaks. WBA interim lightweight champion Rolando Romero, slated to open the July 17th show against Austin Dulay, claimed yesterday that Dulay had pulled out of the fight due to a “panic attack.” Dulay took to Instagram to fire back, revealing that he’d suffered a knee injury and was willing to give Romero $10,000 of his fight purse to reschedule.www.badlefthook.com
