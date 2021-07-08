The Simpsons Presents: ‘The Good, The Bart, and The Loki’

It only took five episodes, but Loki has finally decided that it's time to get weird, and it is absolutely for the better. Loki has always had the potential to get weird once they really announced the idea of a Variant, and at the end of the last episode, we got a chance to see some other variants. These variants take center stage in the penultimate episode of this series. We see a Loki who is now faced with multiple versions of himself and learning how his life could have been different. He has to come to terms with little things like "what would have happened if I managed to kill Thor?" and "what would have happened if I didn't die?" and "what if I was an alligator?"