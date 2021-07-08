Electric Dodge Muscle Car and Ram Pickup Is Part of This Company’s $35B EV Plans

GM is working on another electric pickup truck in addition to GMC's Hummer EV and the electrified Chevrolet Silverado it confirmed back in April. The automotive giant has made the announcement at a media event, according to CNBC and CNET Roadshow. It didn't reveal a lot of details about the project and only showed a shadowy image of a tarp-covered truck during the presentation, but it did say that it would be a full-size GMC pickup.