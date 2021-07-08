Cancel
Electric Dodge Muscle Car and Ram Pickup Is Part of This Company’s $35B EV Plans

By Mason Hartwig
Alt_driver
 13 days ago
DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is a little late to the global electric vehicle party, but on Thursday it pledged to catch up and pass its competitors. CEO Carlos Tavares says that by 2025, 98% of its models in Europe and North America will have fully electric or plug-in gas-electric hybrid versions. He says the company that combined Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot is developing four fully electric vehicle platforms with ranges from 500 kilometers (311 miles) to 800 kilometers (497 miles).

altdriver.com

ABOUT

Alt_driver is an online destination where rugged individualism and car shop talk meet. We cover the high-stakes thrills, latest NASCAR results, and trends in American car culture. From the craziest videos we can find to victory laps to in-depth critiques on the latest car models, this is where every mile counts.

