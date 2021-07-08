Did Queen Elizabeth Just Compare Life To A Soap Opera?
Queen Elizabeth traveled north to Manchester on Thursday, July 8, and during her visit to town, she stopped into the set of the long-running British soap, "Coronation Street." She had previously visited the series' set in 1982. During her most recent visit, the 95-year-old royal chatted about how the show, which is the world's longest-running soap opera and often referred to by its loyal viewers as "Corrie," and the way in which the drama amongst its many cast members is balanced — all while referring to the melodrama of the show as "trouble."www.thelist.com
