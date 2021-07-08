Cancel
Jefferson County, IL

Mt. Vernon man sentenced to more than 140 years for child sex crimes

x95radio.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON COUNTY — A 49-year-old Mt. Vernon man was sentenced Thursday in Jefferson County Court to more than 140 years in prison on multiple counts of child pornography. Michael L. Wheeler had pleaded guilty in February to five counts of producing child pornography and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim under 13 years old. Judge Jerry Crisel sentenced Wheeler Thursday to 142 years in prison.

www.x95radio.com

Comments / 0

