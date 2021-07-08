Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 09:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-23 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Brazoria The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas West Central Galveston County in southeastern Texas Harris County in southeastern Texas * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 146 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Southeastern Pearland, League City, Friendswood, Alvin, Santa Fe, Webster, Manvel and Iowa Colony. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.