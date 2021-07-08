Cancel
Brazoria County, TX

Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 14:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

#Galveston Island#Rip Currents#Bolivar Peninsula
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 14:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM MST FOR NORTHWESTERN PIMA COUNTY At 237 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Ajo, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ajo. This includes Route 85 between mile markers 47 and 48. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Brazoria County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brazoria, Galveston, Harris by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 13:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-21 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized street flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brazoria; Galveston; Harris The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Galveston County in southeastern Texas Northeastern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas South central Harris County in southeastern Texas * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 138 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over southwestern Friendswood, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pearland, southwestern League City, Friendswood, Alvin, Santa Fe, Webster, Manvel, Greater Hobby Area, southwestern South Belt / Ellington, southwestern Clear Lake, Brookside Village, Iowa Colony, Hillcrest and Minnetex. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Brazoria County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Brazoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 09:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-23 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Brazoria The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas West Central Galveston County in southeastern Texas Harris County in southeastern Texas * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 146 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Southeastern Pearland, League City, Friendswood, Alvin, Santa Fe, Webster, Manvel and Iowa Colony. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 11:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Gulf; South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Walton, Bay, and Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Brazoria County, TXweather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris Ozone Action Day The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Houston, Galveston, and Brazoria areas for Thursday July 22nd. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone pollution in the Houston, Galveston and surrounding areas on Thursday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive through lanes, conserving energy and keeping your vehicle properly tuned. For more information on ozone: Ozone: The Facts www.tceq.texas.gov/airquality/monops/ozonefacts.html EPA AIR NOW: www.airnow.gov/index.cfm?action=airnow.local_city&cityid=236 Take Care Of Texas: www.takecareoftexas.org/air/airquality
Brazoria County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brazoria, Galveston by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 09:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-22 03:24:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brazoria; Galveston THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL GALVESTON NORTHEASTERN BRAZORIA AND SOUTH CENTRAL HARRIS COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain and gusty winds are still possible with new thunderstorms that may pop up in the vicinity.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 13:34:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM MST FOR NORTH CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY At 133 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 18 miles east of Santa Rosa, or 28 miles north of Sells, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Queens Well and Sil Nakya. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Custer County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Custer, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 13:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-21 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Custer; Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL CUSTER AND SOUTH CENTRAL PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 105 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Black Hills Playhouse, or 10 miles southeast of Hill City, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hayward. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Pondera County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pondera by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 16:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-21 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pondera A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL PONDERA COUNTY At 409 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Conrad, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Conrad and Ledger. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 21:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Gila THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA COUNTY At 903 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Tonto Basin.
Rock Island County, ILweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Rock Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 20:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-22 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Rock Island Dense Fog in Some Areas Early This Morning Patchy to areas of dense fog will reduce visibility to a quarter mile or less in some locations through sunrise. If traveling, be prepared for pockets of very low visibility and rapid changes in visibility over short distances. Make sure to slow down, give yourself plenty of braking distance, and keep your headlights on low beam. The fog is expected to dissipate by mid morning.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 18:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 21:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Gila THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA COUNTY At 903 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Tonto Basin.

