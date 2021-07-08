Taxpayers wondering where their refunds are, not getting answers from IRS

PITTSBURGH — Taxpayers are reporting significant delays and hurdles in receiving their tax refunds, and tell Channel 11 they can’t get answers from the IRS.

“I’m frustrated, extremely,” said Kathleen Uniatowski, of Imperial. “This is unprecedented.”

Each year, Uniatowski files her family’s tax returns, and typically receives refunds within a few weeks.

But this year, they’ve been waiting close to four months for her daughter-in-law’s refund.

