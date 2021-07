The Clarke County Development Corp. unanimously voted to donate $2,000 to the Clarke Back to School Wellness Fair at their July 14 meeting. Over $1,200 has already been raised this year by Clarke Elementary to go toward the Back to School Wellness Fair 4-7 p.m. August 12. School supplies are packaged for this event, 20 per grade level and any extras are split between the buildings. Community partners also come and give dental and vision screenings, Clarke County Public Health will have a booth to offer immunization checks and immunizations to children who qualify. Free hair cuts will be offered.