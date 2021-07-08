UPDATE: Victim of deadly crash on Old Troy Pike identified

RIVERSIDE — Riverside police are investigating a deadly crash at the intersection of Old Troy Pike and Needmore Road this afternoon, officers said.

Dawson Bell, 84, has been identified as the victim of the crash, according to the Montgomery County Coroners Office.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. when a car ran a red light at the intersection.

The crash involved two vehicles and a man in one of the vehicle was killed, said Maj. Adam Colon with Riverside Police.

Police said they are working to determine what caused him to run the red light. Investigators do not suspect any drugs or alcohol were involved.

The road has reopened.

©2021 Cox Media Group