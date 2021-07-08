Police seek help in search for man accused of robbing Market Basket
SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help identifying a man who they say robbed a Market Basket in New Hampshire on Wednesday. Officers responding to a report of a robbery at the Market Basket on South Broadway in Salem around 9 p.m. learned that a man had approached a cashier and demanded money before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the Salem Police Chief Joel Dolan.whdh.com
