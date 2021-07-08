Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salem, NH

Police seek help in search for man accused of robbing Market Basket

By Frank O'Laughlin
whdh.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help identifying a man who they say robbed a Market Basket in New Hampshire on Wednesday. Officers responding to a report of a robbery at the Market Basket on South Broadway in Salem around 9 p.m. learned that a man had approached a cashier and demanded money before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the Salem Police Chief Joel Dolan.

whdh.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Salem, NH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Sunbeam Television
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi says GOP antics won't stop Jan. 6 panel's work

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday said the panel looking into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol “will not let" GOP "antics stand in the way” of the investigation, offering her first detailed remarks on her rejection of two Republican lawmakers for the committee. “It's my responsibility as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate braces for a nasty debt ceiling fight

Republicans are digging in on the federal debt limit, warning Democrats that it will be up to them to avoid a default as President Biden pushes for trillions more in spending. GOP senators are taking a firm line as Democrats plot a path for their $3.5 trillion spending measure, which the party plans to pass with budget reconciliation rules that will prevent the GOP from blocking it with a filibuster.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate falling behind on infrastructure

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is falling behind on his plan to pass both a bipartisan infrastructure package and a budget resolution during the July work period after Republicans voted in unison Wednesday to block a motion to begin the infrastructure debate. Now the start of the Senate floor...

Comments / 1

Community Policy