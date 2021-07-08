Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake County, IN

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake, Porter by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 22:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake; Porter BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...Lake IN and Porter Counties. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wave heights of up to 3 to 6 feet are expected. Stay dry when waves are high!.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Porter County, IN
County
Lake County, IN
City
Porter, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Beaches#Swimming#Shoreline#Beach Hazards Statement#Breakwalls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi says GOP antics won't stop Jan. 6 panel's work

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday said the panel looking into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol “will not let" GOP "antics stand in the way” of the investigation, offering her first detailed remarks on her rejection of two Republican lawmakers for the committee. “It's my responsibility as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate braces for a nasty debt ceiling fight

Republicans are digging in on the federal debt limit, warning Democrats that it will be up to them to avoid a default as President Biden pushes for trillions more in spending. GOP senators are taking a firm line as Democrats plot a path for their $3.5 trillion spending measure, which the party plans to pass with budget reconciliation rules that will prevent the GOP from blocking it with a filibuster.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate falling behind on infrastructure

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is falling behind on his plan to pass both a bipartisan infrastructure package and a budget resolution during the July work period after Republicans voted in unison Wednesday to block a motion to begin the infrastructure debate. Now the start of the Senate floor...

Comments / 0

Community Policy