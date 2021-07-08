Trump denied ‘gun girl’ Kaitlin Bennett’s request for a rally press pass

Former President Donald Trump’s office reportedly denied “gun girl” Kaitlin Bennett’s press pass request for a rally held in Sarasota, Florida last week.

According to a screenshot posted to Bennett’s Liberty Hangout Gab account, Bennett and her fiance Justin Mudlow (described as the organization’s videographer in the photo) were denied a press pass.

The media request denial was originally reported by Salon’s Zachary Petrizzo.

“We applied for media credentials for the upcoming Trump rally and were promptly denied,” the post details. “Why do the people around Trump keep trying to alienate their biggest supporters that have risked injury, doxxing, censorship, and harassment to promote his campaign?”

Liberty Hangout, also know as the “official home of Katilin Bennett” on its website, is a far-right organization that has been accused alongside Bennett of antisemitism in the past. It often posts content created by and featuring the often gun-toting conservative personality in “man on the street”-type videos.

Bennett had originally gained fame within the conservative community by making and sharing videos that often attack liberal policies and ideas as well as pushing far-right agendas and conspiracies.

She’s also been routinely chased off college campuses for her views.

Trump’s office and Liberty Hangout did not immediately reply to requests for comment.