Flash Flood Warning issued for Bronx, Kings, Nassau, New York, Queens, Westchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Bronx; Kings; Nassau; New York; Queens; Westchester The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Southeastern Essex County in northeastern New Jersey Hudson County in northeastern New Jersey Bronx County in southeastern New York Kings (Brooklyn) County in southeastern New York Central Nassau County in southeastern New York New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York Queens County in southeastern New York South Central Westchester County in southeastern New York * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 353 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Newark, Jersey City, Jamaica, New Rochelle, Flushing, Mott Haven, Levittown, Hoboken, East Tremont, Port Chester, Glen Cove, Plainview, Garden City, Lyndhurst, Syosset, Mineola, Rutherford, Secaucus, Rye and Westbury. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED