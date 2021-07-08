Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

The world is coming to Denver. Is it ready to make a good impression?

By Ed Sealover
Posted by 
Denver Business Journal
Denver Business Journal
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The MLB All-Star Game promises Denver a shot in the arm economically. But after a year that saw business closings, vandalism and labor shortages, DBJ asked local leaders: Is downtown ready to take advantage of the opportunity?

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Denver Business Journal

Denver Business Journal

Denver, CO
762
Followers
1K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/denver
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Denver, CO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Mlb All Star Game#Dbj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Denver, COWestword

Reader: Ready to Dine Out in Denver? Always Eat Local!

Food editor Molly Martin recently served up her "Ten Most Anticipated Bar and Restaurant Openings" for metro Denver through 2021, and no, the list did not include the In-N-Out Burger that just opened at 150 South Wadsworth in Lakewood. This is the fourth branch of In-N-Out, a California-based chain, to...
Denver, COPosted by
Denver Business Journal

Capital One picks Denver for 3rd airport lounge location

Denver International Airport travelers will soon be able to relax from their travels in a new airport lounge expected to open in 2022. Capital One (NYSE: COF) announced that it is opening its third lounge location at DIA. The location is in addition to lounges planned for Dallas/ Fort Worth Airport, opening this fall, and Dulles International Airport in Virginia, opening in mid-2022.
Holyoke, COholyokeenterprise.com

New building coming to 136 W. Denver St.

Residents may have noticed the demolition of the building at 136 W. Denver St. that occurred Saturday, July 10. Dr. Daniel Koch said he is eager to start construction of a new building as soon as possible and is excited to give that location a new look. Once the building is constructed, the plan is for Koch Chiropractic to operate out of suite A, and suites B and C will be designed for future commercial tenants.
Denver, COPosted by
Denver Business Journal

This ex-Walmart exec had an ‘Undercover Boss’ experience at a Denver startup

The former Walmart and Home Depot exec went from consultant to CEO of a Denver smart sprinkler startup. 2021 Most Admired CEO (Deadline is August 9, 2021) Most Admired CEOs were built for times like these. Their leadership and actions are guiding the region’s organizations through a historic moment. Do you know an executive who deserves the title? Nominate her/him today.
Denver, COPosted by
9NEWS

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum makes mark in Denver

DENVER — MLB All-Star Week events keep rolling on here in Denver. A big part of baseball's history comes from Negro League Baseball, and that tradition is on display at the McNichols Civic Center Building with the "Shades of Greatness" exhibit. "For those who appreciate and admire artistic expression, you're...
MLBvillagerpublishing.com

More good news at the MLB All-Star Week in Denver

MLB’s All-Star Week welcomed some very special guests – families of America’s Fallen Heroes through TAPS. The Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) is the national nonprofit organization providing hope, healing and resources to all those grieving the loss of a military loved one. As the guests of Major League Baseball and the Colorado Rockies, TAPS was a recipient of the Military Community Grant, which will help provide essential services to the families they support. During the week’s events, TAPS children were invited to participate in a clinic, where they found community with their peers and created new lifelong memories while having the opportunity to honor their loved ones. Lynne and Bo Cottrell are directors of the Colorado Celebrity Classic annual fundraiser taking place on Saturday, September 11, 2021. The unique event, bringing in national Nashville talent, has raised millions for TAPS.
Colorado StatePosted by
Denver Business Journal

These restaurants in Colorado were approved for $481M in Restaurant Revitalization Fund grants

The fund approved $28 billion in loans for restaurants and other food-related businesses across the country. As we look to the dawn of a new normal, C-suite executives will lead the rebuilding effort — fueling new missions, a return to growth and an office-culture revolution. Join us as we celebrate these business leaders transforming the way we do business.

Comments / 0

Community Policy