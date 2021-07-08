Cancel
UEFA

UEFA Euro 2020 team of the tournament: Who makes competition's best XI?

By James Benge
CBS Sports
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's still the small matter of a final to go but with all bar one match of Euro 2020 in the bag we've set ourselves the enviable task of picking the very best players from what has been an outstanding tournament. You can see our choices in detail below. Goalkeeper.

Related
UEFAchiesaditotti.com

Leonardo Spinazzola Named to Euro 2020 Team of the Tournament

Although the big news of today is the official unveiling of Roma’s first home kit with New Balance, the end of the Euros also means the release of the traditional Team of the Tournament. Given Italy’s phenomenal run to the championship, there are several Italian National Team members in the squad, including long-time standards of the Azzurri like Leonardo Bonucci and Gianluigi Buffon Donnarumma. My personal favorite of all of the players who excelled in the tournament, however, is Roma starting left-back and Dentist Recommender Extraordinaire Leonardo Spinazzola:
SoccerBBC

Euro 2020: From Ronaldo to Schick, watch the tournament's best moments

Euro 2020: From Ronaldo to Schick, watch the tournament's best moments. Watch the best moments at Euro 2020 - from Andrea Bocelli's performance of Nessun Dorma and Cristiano Ronaldo's record-breaking penalty to Italy's triumph over England in a penalty shootout. Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC iPlayer. Available to...
UEFAPosted by
Creative Bloq

UEFA's Euro 2020 football design crime enrages creatives

In case you hadn't heard, there's a football tournament on at the moment. The UEFA Euros are in full swing a year later than planned (thanks to you-know-what), and it seems everyone is relishing the ecstasy of watching people kick a ball after what's been a rather challenging 15 months for all. Everyone, that is, except graphic designers.
UEFAESPN

Best bets for the UEFA Euro 2020 final: Italy vs. England

Italy versus England. For all of the history that two of the world's premier soccer countries have, they don't have many memorable head-to-head matchups at major tournaments, particularly in recent years. Italy did beat England 2-1 in the 2014 World Cup group stage, though that match was quickly forgotten after...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Giorgio Chiellini marshals the defence, Chelsea team-mates Mason Mount and Jorginho run the midfield and Harry Kane leads the line... but who else makes England vs Italy's combined XI ahead of tonight's Euro 2020 final at Wembley?

GOALKEEPER - GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA. Tough to leave out Golden Glove winner Jordan Pickford but Italy's stopper has been the standout goalkeeper of the tournament. Standing at 6ft 4in, Donnarumma is a truly commanding presence between the sticks. The 22-year-old has that aura of needing something special to beat him and...
SoccerBBC

Euro 2020: Who was England's best player?

To use comments you will need to have JavaScript enabled. I think Harry Kane, Jordan Pickford and Gareth Southgate were brilliant but I am proud and happy for the whole England team!. Well Done three lions!!!. D. Diamondleaf. 16:41 12 Jul. Sterling and Saka are my favourite players. U. U19841076.
UEFACBS Sports

UEFA Euro 2020 was one of the best international tournaments ever, despite challenging circumstances

When Rome played host to this summer's opener of Euro 2020 between now-finalist Italy and Turkey, I'd like to think there was a sigh of relief across the footballing world. I mean, if we're being honest, exhaling has probably become a recurring theme with fans everywhere, ever since the pandemic took center stage. It's been a difficult past 14 months for everybody, soccer fan or not, and seeing a major tournament kick off inside the magnificence of Roma and Lazio's Stadio Olimpico, filled with 25% of an audience, was another moment to cautiously suggest that we are slowly but surely heading towards a sense of normality. But this isn't an article about the pandemic or football's role within it, because these themes are here regardless whether we mention them or not, perhaps for the rest of our lives.
UEFAvgr.com

FIFA 22 Trailer, Cover Athlete, and Release Date Reveal Arrive During UEFA Euro Tournament

With the excitement of the 2020 UEFA Euro tournament sweeping the globe over the weekend, EA also brought for their first official FIFA 22 trailer. In addition, the latest cover athlete was recently revealed, and fans may not be too surprised. A returning favorite will grace the FIFA 22 cover, making it back-to-back cover appearances for a certain Paris Saint-Germain star. Here are the latest details on EA’s upcoming international football title including release date and pre-order details.
UEFAESPN

Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo misses out as Italy, England dominate UEFA Team of the Tournament

Euro 2020 Golden Boot winner Cristiano Ronaldo has missed out on a spot in UEFA's Team of the Tournament with finalists England and Italy dominating the line up. Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma -- who was named the Player of the tournament -- along with defenders Leonardo Bonucci and Leonardo Spinazzola, midfielder Jorginho and winger Federico Chiesa were all selected in the line-up.
UEFA90min.com

UEFA Consider Expanding Euro Championship to 32 Teams From 2028

UEFA are reportedly exploring the possibility of expanding Euro back to a 32-team tournament from 2028. Since 2016, only 24 teams have participated at the European Championship, with 16 nations qualifying to the knockout stages. But according to the Associated Press, UEFA are considering increasing the number of participants at the next Euro.
Soccerchatsports.com

Italy and England dominate Euro 2020 best XI, Mbappe flops for France

After a month on the road covering an excellent and dramatic Euro 2020, ESPN commentator Ian Darke selects his tournament best XI and his most disappointing XI. Who made the cut for the best and worst?. Jump to: Most disappointing XI | Best goal. Best XI. Goalkeeper. Gianluigi Donnarumma |...
SoccerNBC Sports

EURO 2020 Best XI and top player, Golden Boot winners

If you can believe it, EURO 2020 is officially in the books after Italy were crowned champions of Europe for the second time (first since 1968), which can mean only one thing: It’s time to celebrate the post-tournament awards winners. 3 things we learned: England – Italy | Player ratings...

