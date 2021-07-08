UEFA Euro 2020 team of the tournament: Who makes competition's best XI?

When Rome played host to this summer's opener of Euro 2020 between now-finalist Italy and Turkey, I'd like to think there was a sigh of relief across the footballing world. I mean, if we're being honest, exhaling has probably become a recurring theme with fans everywhere, ever since the pandemic took center stage. It's been a difficult past 14 months for everybody, soccer fan or not, and seeing a major tournament kick off inside the magnificence of Roma and Lazio's Stadio Olimpico, filled with 25% of an audience, was another moment to cautiously suggest that we are slowly but surely heading towards a sense of normality. But this isn't an article about the pandemic or football's role within it, because these themes are here regardless whether we mention them or not, perhaps for the rest of our lives.