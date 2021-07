TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal rollover crash that happened on Route 495, south of Route 38, in Tewksbury early Friday morning. MSP, along with Tewksbury Police, received reports of the crash at 2:19 a.m. After responding to the scene, officers were able to determine the driver, later identified as Chris Otero, 21, of Haverhill, was ejected from the vehicle. Ongoing investigation at the scene suggests the vehicle was traveling southbound before it rolled over and came to rest on the northbound side.