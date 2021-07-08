Cancel
Trevor Bauer’s Paid Leave Extended As Assault Probe Continues

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 14 days ago

Trevor Bauer will be away from MLB mounds for at least another week … the league just announced it extended the Dodgers star’s paid leave 7 more days. The MLB Players Association signed off on the move Thursday … meaning Bauer is now out of Los Angeles’ rotation until at least July 16.

