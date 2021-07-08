Cancel
Olivia Palermo Dishes on Her Everyday Makeup and Skin-Care Philosophy

By Danielle Fontana Dooley, Senior Digital Editor
newbeauty.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article first appeared in the Summer 2021 issue of New Beauty. Click here to subscribe. In true Olivia Palermo fashion, the designer and entrepreneur is approaching her debut beauty line the same way she does her wardrobe: “When I get dressed, it’s to tell a story; the same thing is possible through makeup.” Playing on sensorial textures and a spectrum of hues inspired by the runway, Palermo is excited about what’s to come for Olivia Palermo Beauty. “We laid the foundation, now it’s time to build collections.”

