The Science Of Working With Different Cultures
Dr. Paula Caligiuri is a D’Amore-McKim School of Business Distinguished Professor of International Business at Northeastern University and president of TASCA Global, a consulting firm specializing in developing culturally agile professionals. She has been a frequent expert on CNN and CNN International, is instructor of the popular LinkedIn Learning course “Managing Globally,” and author of Build Your Cultural Agility: The Nine Competencies of Successful Global Professionals.www.forbes.com
Comments / 0