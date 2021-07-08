Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

The Science Of Working With Different Cultures

By Jill Griffin
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dr. Paula Caligiuri is a D’Amore-McKim School of Business Distinguished Professor of International Business at Northeastern University and president of TASCA Global, a consulting firm specializing in developing culturally agile professionals. She has been a frequent expert on CNN and CNN International, is instructor of the popular LinkedIn Learning course “Managing Globally,” and author of Build Your Cultural Agility: The Nine Competencies of Successful Global Professionals.

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

250K+
Followers
60K+
Post
173M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Agility#Northeastern University#Tasca Global#Cnn International#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Psychology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Science
News Break
Career Development & Advice
Related
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Forbes

A Science-Based Framework Helps Individuals And Organizations Experience More Good Luck

Part of Kathy Caprino’s series “Living and Working Better”. Recently, I learned of a fascinating new book called The Serendipity Mindset: The Art & Science of Creating Good Luck by Dr. Christian Busch, when both his book and mine were featured by The Next Big Idea Club in their list of 7 Books That Will Supercharge Your Summer Productivity. Based on decade-long scientific research, Busch’s new book focuses on inspiring stories and evidence-based strategies that help cultivate serendipity to increase innovation, influence, and opportunity in every aspect of life.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Is Data Science a Humanities Field?

More than fifty years ago, the English novelist and physical chemist C.P. Snow gave his classic lecture The Two Cultures at the University of Cambridge, describing the intellectual and cultural gulf that had already opened between the sciences and the humanities. Both the sciences and the humanities provide valuable tools to understand the world, and each toolkit is incomplete without the other. Snow lamented the scientific and technical ignorance of humanists and the humanistic ignorance of scientists, as major obstacles to human advancement.
EconomyTechRepublic

How to build company culture in remote and hybrid work models

In the last year, Zoom meetings, "pings" and digital whiteboard sessions have replaced in-person collaboration for many teams, complicating traditional team-building strategies. Over the last year, companies around the globe have adopted remote work policies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. During this time, round-the-clock Zoom meetings, virtual "pings" on...
Sciencepsychologytoday.com

The Science of Predicting Unethical and Toxic Work Behaviors

We can and should assess integrity, unless we want to perpetuate toxic and parasitic leadership. There is a well-established psychological science to detect unethical behaviors before it's too late. Too many leaders lack integrity. This is why antisocial and destructive leaders are all too familiar (Stalin, Hitler, Mao, Madoff, Skilling,...
Ocean County, NJnj1015.com

Come Join the Positive and Productive Work Culture at UNEX

A rapidly growing area like Ocean County means rapidly growing businesses that are looking to hire more employees to help keep up with demand and ensure their customers' needs are being met. Take for example a company like UNEX, which is the industry leader in space optimization and order picking...
JobsPosted by
Forbes

Design And Ad Creative Across Cultures: What To Consider

Solomon Thimothy is the Founder of Clickx, where he works with agencies and clients to develop predictable and scalable growth strategies. I’ve been in the digital agency business for 15 years. In that time, we’ve served clients spanning from the Upper East Side all the way to Southern California. On a broader scale, we’ve contributed to advertising and marketing campaigns from European countries to luxury markets in Dubai. Each city has its own cultural norms, desires and key market influences. I could expand on the former, but for now we’ll focus on how advertising differs on a global scale.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Being Proactive Will Open Opportunities For Older Workers

Older workers lost jobs faster and returned to work slower last year than mid-career workers, according to a study by The New School’s Schwartz Center for Economic Policy Analysis that tracked unemployment from April through September of 2020. The study found that for the first time since 1973, workers 55 and older faced persistently higher unemployment rates than workers ages 35 to 54.
SciencePosted by
Forbes

Tips For Teachers From The Science Of Learning

An engaging new book about brain science can help teachers make their classroom practice more effective. In an ideal world, teachers would routinely get this kind of valuable information during their training. For a while now, engineering professor Barbara Oakley and neuroscientist Terrence Sejnowski have jointly taught “Learning How to...
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Create a more collaborative work culture with the Gift of Forgiveness

Whether we practice forgiveness in the workplace or at home, forgiveness requires us to have a full heart. We need to be strong, open, brave, resilient, as well as show vulnerability and empathy. Brené Brown talks about these qualities belonging to ‘whole-hearted people’. Many people are too weakened by their hurt to be in a position to forgive. Consciously taking the right steps towards forgiveness will kick off the process of living life from a position of strength rather than weakness.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

No Promotion? How To Prevent Yourself From Becoming Expendable

What is it about some people who always appear to jump to the front of the promotion line? They always seem to know when the next opportunity is coming and they are first in line. What and whom do they know that helps them get promoted? More importantly, what can you do to become more promotable? According to Amii Barnard-Bahn, a former Fortune Global 50 executive, the answer can be distilled down to a few points underscored by traits of emotional intelligence, leadership, and executive presence. It is essential to note, these are learned elements, which means you can work to make yourself the person every leader would want to promote.
Career Development & Adviceenterprisersproject.com

What is a hybrid work culture? 5 essentials

Organizational culture ranks as an eternally important leadership issue. Ignore culture and you’re more likely to end up with negative outcomes: toxicity, inequitability, burnout, turnover, and so forth. Investing in a positive culture, on the other hand, is both healthy and good business. How do you foster a healthy hybrid...
TV & Videoscrossroadstoday.com

What is cultural appropriation, and how does it differ from cultural appreciation?

The protagonists of Black TV series may endure socioeconomic strife and societal pressures alongside the universal experiences of coming-of-age, navigating the world as an adult, maintaining relationships, or processing difficult situations. These stories come in different flavors, from serious dramas to sitcoms to variety shows, all holding a lens to an array of subject matter. To honor the expansiveness of these offerings, Stacker compiled a list of the best Black TV series according to IMDb and ranked them by user rating, with ties broken by votes. To qualify, the show had to be created (or co-created) by and primarily starring Black people. Shows had to have at least 2,500 votes to be considered.
Manufacturingchiefexecutive.net

Too Much Politics Talk At Work? Focus On Culture, Not Edicts

When Basecamp’s CEO Jason Friedman commanded his employees to stop talking about “politics, advocacy or society at large” at work anymore, I thought: If it only it were that easy. It’s tempting to want to draw the line, though, isn’t it? We all know politics has become more divisive, turning...
SciencePosted by
NBC News

In the frugal last meal of a man 2,400 years ago, scientists see signs of human sacrifice

When the Tollund Man was discovered in a bog in Denmark 71 years ago, he was so well preserved that his finders thought he was the victim of a recent murder. It took archaeologists to reveal he had been thrown into the bog almost 2,400 years ago, and that he’d first been hanged — a noose of plaited animal hide was still around his neck. The careful arrangement of the body and face — his closed eyes and faint smile — suggested he may have been killed as a human sacrifice, rather than executed as a criminal.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?

The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.
Public Healthbleedingheartland.com

What do we owe the unvaccinated?

Ira Lacher: Should a person who has done the common-sense thing be mindful of others who have chosen to stay unvaccinated for COVID-19? In Texas, a doctor can legally discriminate against trans patients, as well as women who have had abortions. While this seems to empower healers to substitute their...
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

Vaccination in America Might Have Only One Tragic Path Forward

America’s vaccination rates have fallen off a cliff, and nothing seems to help. On June 2, President Joe Biden announced a frantic plan to reverse what already seemed to be an awful, exponential slide: At the peak of the country’s vaccine rollout, in mid-April, almost 3.5 million doses were being put into arms every single day, but that number had quickly dropped by half, and then by half again.
Merced, CAucmerced.edu

100 Sociology Undergraduate Students Trained in Survey Research

More than 100 sociology undergraduate students got the opportunity to conduct research about social movements and civic engagement in Central America. A UC Merced professor, along with colleagues from universities in Honduras, Costa Rica and El Salvador, recently co-authored an article in the journal Social Problems to share the research findings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy