The Bizarre Beef Between a Viral Black Cop and His Bosses
Before he was sparring with his bosses, Brandon Hanks was a viral sensation. In 2019, Hanks—a 28-year-old Black Syracuse police officer who was once a standout high school guard—showed up at local basketball courts to challenge young kids in the city to one-on-one pickup games. Among other reasons, the bit made waves because Hanks did so while dressed in his full police gear. If the kid won, they’d get a free pair of sneakers. If Hanks won, the kid would be forced to do push-ups.www.thedailybeast.com
