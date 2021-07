Any remodel that involves plumbing can strike fear in the hearts of homeowners. There is an assumption that bathroom and kitchen remodels equate to debt-inducing expenses. While that’s true, there are shower remodel cost options that can fit into almost any budget. Many options allow for a beautiful, cost-conscious remodel for much less than the national average of $5,400, and there are a wide variety of choices that let a homeowner splurge on luxury elements. The shower is where you go to wake up and gather your energy or calm down and cool off at the end of the day, so it’s worth learning about how to improve this space, whatever your budget may be.