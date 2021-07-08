Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
White Earth, MN

White Earth man convicted of sexually abusing a minor gets 17 years in prison

By Melissa Turtinen
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CMhgO_0arITMEn00
Tony Webster, Flickr

A 33-year-old man who was convicted of sexually abusing a minor has been sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Evan James Oppegard, 33, of the White Earth Indian Reservation, was sentenced Wednesday to 17 years (205 months) in prison and 10 years of supervised release.

Oppegard, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, engaged in sexual acts with a minor between April-October 2018. He also admitted to sending sexually explicit messages and soliciting sexual acts with the minor via Facebook.

The sexual abuse happened on the White Earth Indian Reservation in northern Minnesota.

Comments / 0

Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
White Earth, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Earth#Prison#U S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Facebook
Related
Fridley, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Juvenile charged with murder in fatal shooting of 15-year-old in Fridley

Anoka County prosecutors are seeking to try a 17-year-old as an adult in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old in Fridley earlier this week. Isaiah Harold-Stephaun Holmes was charged via juvenile petition Wednesday with two counts of second-degree murder, as well as first- and second-degree assault and first-degree attempted aggravated robbery. According to the petition, Holmes fatally shot Anthony Joseph Rouse while attempting a robbery during a marijuana deal Sunday evening.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Minnesota woman arrested in Wisconsin 7 months after tot's death

A Minnesota woman wanted in connection to the death of her 1-year-old child was recently arrested in Wisconsin on drug charges. Nikki Potvin, 29, of Milaca, was charged in Milaca County District Court June 10 in connection to the Nov. 6, 2020 death of her 1-year-old daughter, who died as a result of overheating while being left unattended in a running vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.
Faribault, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Woman killed, man dies in apparent murder-suicide in Faribault

Police believe a 27-year-old man fatally shot a 32-year-old woman before turning the gun on himself in Faribault Monday night. According to police, Amanda Schroeder called police around 8:08 p.m. to report her boyfriend had been drinking and was throwing things around their home on the 700 block of 3rd Street Northwest. She reported she wasn't able to leave the home.

Comments / 0

Community Policy