White Earth man convicted of sexually abusing a minor gets 17 years in prison

Tony Webster, Flickr

A 33-year-old man who was convicted of sexually abusing a minor has been sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Evan James Oppegard, 33, of the White Earth Indian Reservation, was sentenced Wednesday to 17 years (205 months) in prison and 10 years of supervised release.

Oppegard, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, engaged in sexual acts with a minor between April-October 2018. He also admitted to sending sexually explicit messages and soliciting sexual acts with the minor via Facebook.

The sexual abuse happened on the White Earth Indian Reservation in northern Minnesota.