Update: Missing 14-year-old in Cloquet found safe

Cloquet Police Department

Update: Cloquet police, in an update shortly after noon, said the teen has been found safe.

The original story is below.

Original story

A 14-year-old who ran away from where he'd been staying is now missing.

The Cloquet Police Department on Thursday asked for the public's help locating Tyler Stevens. The department said that, while it doesn't believe the boy is in immediate danger, both police and the family want to ensure he's safe.

The department says he's about 5-foot-5, thin and has blond hair. He is believed to be wearing a Minnesota Vikings jersey, a grey/purple hat and black shoes.

Anyone who sees Stevens or knows where he is is asked to call 911 or send a message to the Cloquet PD's Facebook page.