Nine years ago, Uzo Aduba had a Sliding Doors moment. She decided to give up acting, mere hours before landing her life-changing role. “I made my mind up to quit on Friday 14 September 2012,” she recalls, the date etched on her memory. “I was planning to call my agent on the Monday and tell them ‘I’m done, I’m not doing this any more.’ But at 5.43pm that evening, I got the call to come and play Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren in Orange Is the New Black. It was nuts. It always makes me think of that line from The Godfather Part III: ‘Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in.’”