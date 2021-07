Businesses of every size and every industry are vulnerable to cybersecurity threats. This is especially true today as more organizations embrace digital transformation and adopt cloud services, remote work, and mobile devices faster than ever before. While these technologies create opportunities for more agility, speed, and innovation, the benefits also come with increased security risk. Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) face many of the same risks as larger, distributed enterprises. In fact, smaller companies may be even more at risk because many lack the resources to proactively prevent attacks like ransomware and credential phishing, and sophisticated attacks that abuse DNS for command and control and data exfiltration. It’s critical that organizations of all sizes are secured with best-in-class security to keep up with today’s sophisticated attackers.