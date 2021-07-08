Oakland Hills unveils South Course after $12 million renovation, heated greens and all

Coveted Lake Merced Hills spacious Tri-level townhome ready for your upgrades! Inviting floor plan features a sunken living room, hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace, access to outdoor patio deck w/gorgeous views of Lake Merced. Entertain in the formal dining area with built-in buffet-style counters or in the bright eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet storage, counter space, a laundry closet with washer & dryer, a pantry, breakfast nook, and powder bathroom for convenience. The upper level includes 2 large bedrooms with additional views, a full bath with stall shower + a Master bedroom that includes private en-suite bath & tub, dual sinks, and 2 walk-in closets. There's fresh paint, new lighting & new carpets throughout. The cavernous garage can easily accommodate 2 cars, a workspace, and bonus wine storage room! HOA Community pool, sauna, tennis courts, clubhouse, and 24hr gate security. Fast access to 280 Hwy, Lake Merced, Olympic Golf or Stonestown shopping, and Trader Joes!
