Oakland Hills unveils South Course after $12 million renovation, heated greens and all

The home of amateur golf in the United States was made rather clear Tuesday with one jumbo-sized announcement. The USGA is going to be spending a lot of time at Bandon Dunes. The governing body will host 13 of its amateur championships at the famous Oregon resort over the next 23 years, including four years where multiple events will be held. It’s really as big as golf announcements get, at least since last year when the USGA announced it would have a new headquarters located in Pinehurst.