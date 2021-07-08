Nearly 200 new homes headed to North Grove community in Waxahachie

Last week, residents of Fairview got a sneak peek at a massive mixed-use development that's being planned in their backyards. The project is being led by Billingsley Company, which formed a joint venture with the Petefish family to develop on the family's farm. The project will cover 242 acres near the intersection of N. Central Expressway and Sam Rayburn Tollway. It is expected to include millions of square feet of office space, thousands of apartments, retail, parks and trails, and maybe even a hotel.