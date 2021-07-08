Cancel
Waxahachie, TX

Nearly 200 new homes headed to North Grove community in Waxahachie

By Bill Hethcock
Dallas Business Journal
 14 days ago
Almost 200 new homes priced from $300,000 to $400,000 are headed to Waxahachie next year. Two new builders have signed on.

Dallas, TX
The Dallas Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

