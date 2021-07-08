Kamari Wilson Announces Top 6

Five-star IMG Academy safety Kamari Wilson has posted a video to his Twitter account announcing the top six schools in his recruitment. Wilson is one the most sought-after prospects in the 2022 class and Georgia is in the running.

Wilson announced a top six of LSU, Georgia, Miami, Texas A&M, Florida and Florida State. He is viewed as the top safety in the class by 247Sports and could be a huge boost to momentum if the Dawgs can land yet another commitment from an IMG product.

Listed at 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, Wilson is an early candidate to be an SI All-American in the upcoming SI-99. He is one of the best players in the class and would become the highest-rated player in Georgia's No. 4 overall class.

With Richard LeCounte III in the NFL, the Dawgs have to replace one of the top safeties Athens has had in a long time. Senior Christopher Smith is the expected partner of junior Lewis Cine in 2021. Still, both are eligible to depart for the NFL following the conclusion of the 2021 season, meaning current commit Malaki Starks and Wilson could see early playing time in the Georgia secondary if Georgia can land Wilson.

According to 247Sports' latest crystal-ball predictions, it looks like Georgia is in the lead for the IMG safety. But it will not be without competition as in-state schools like Miami, Florida and Florida State are both expected to make pushes for Wilson.

