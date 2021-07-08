Business, labor groups endorse bipartisan infrastructure deal

© Getty Images

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the AFL-CIO and a group of other prominent business groups on Thursday endorsed a $1.2 trillion, eight-year bipartisan infrastructure framework endorsed by President Biden and a group of Senate moderates.

The joint endorsement by business and labor groups that are often opponents in the political arena is a major boost for Sens. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), the leaders of the bipartisan group of 21 senators now backing the proposal.

“We urge Congress to turn this framework into legislation that will be signed into law, and our organizations are committed to helping see this cross the finish line,” the groups said in a joint statement.

“Enacting significant infrastructure legislation, including investments in our roads, bridges, ports, airports, transit, rail, water and energy infrastructure, access to broadband, and more, is critical to our nation and will create middle-class family sustaining jobs.

“Don’t let partisan differences get in the way of action — pass significant, meaningful infrastructure legislation now,” they urged.

The statement was signed by several of the nation’s biggest business groups, including the Business Roundtable, the National Association of Manufacturers, and the National Retail Federation, in addition to the U.S. Chamber.

Labor groups joining the AFL-CIO in backing the proposal include the Laborer’s International Union of North America, North America’s Building Trades Union and the Transportation Trades Department of the AFL-CIO.

Other groups that signed the joint statement include the Bipartisan Policy Center and No Labels, two groups dedicated to overcoming partisan obstruction, as well as the American Trucking Association, the Association of American Railroads, the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributers and the National Stone, Sand and Gravel Association.

