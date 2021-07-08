Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

How It Was Made: Higgo - Sleeping Alone ft Poppy Baskcomb [21HNG]

magneticmag.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a massive remix for Disclosure, Higgo recently kicked off 2021 with a release on the newly established label 21HNG. "Sleeping Alone" blends the sultry R&B vocals of Poppy Baskcomb with luscious layers of chord stabs and shifting basslines. Higgo has captured British summertime, and it has us moving and grooving. We invited him to walk us through the process for another installment of How It Was Made.

www.magneticmag.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Radio#Midi Keyboard#British#Higgo 1#Ableton Live#Midi#Fx#Ebay#Evoke
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Bluetooth
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Listen to Dave’s “Clash” [ft. Stormzy]: The Ones

Grand returns are the perfect remedies for lengthy breaks, and Dave provides one on his latest single, “Clash,” with Stormzy. Carried by repetitive, haunting piano, the British rappers step through the curtain with egotistic proclamations that flex their respective riches. “I'm so close to my pension, my left wrist is sixty-one,” Dave raps slyly before the 27-year-old Stormzy matches his energy saying, “Rollies, got twenty-one, I been lit since twenty-one.” Elsewhere, the pair send sharp attacks to their competition, with Dave taking an indirect approach as opposed to Stormzy, who makes several references to his long-standing beef with British rapper, Chip. With Dave’s second album, We’re All Alone In This Together, locked in for a July 23 release, “Clash” is the perfect track to seize our attention for what’s next.
Musicmagneticmag.com

Proc Fiskal Releasing New Album 'Siren Spine Sysex' On Hyperdub

Scottish producer Proc Fiskal has announced a new album Siren Spine Sysex that will arrive in the fall on Hyperdub. A new track “Leith Tornn Carnal” is available today. The album samples Gaelic, Irish and English folk music, twisting them with grime and shimmering club music. Two grandfathers and a great aunt were all folk musicians, so the background is there. But this is a dance album with textured and modern electronic music.
Musicmagneticmag.com

Yves Tumor Releases Outstanding New EP 'The Asymptotical World'

Yves Tumor has released a new EP The Asymptotical World out now on Warp. Following Tumor’s 2020 album Heaven To a Tortured Mind, and one of our best of the year, this project continues along that same musical vein. The Asymptotical World opens with the previously released single “Jackie,” an...
Musicmagneticmag.com

Lone Details New Album 'Always Inside Your Head,' Shares Single “Hidden By Horizons”

Nottingham-raised musician/DJ/producer Matt Cutler, AKA Lone has detailed his new album Always Inside Your Head. Now his eighth overall and first album in five years, the LP has a few changes for the producer. It will be his first with vocals, tabbing Morgane Diet on two tracks, and he moves to Greco-Roman for the release. His 2016 album Levitate was on R&S and it would make sense why he would dip from there.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Deep Tech Essence sample pack by Soniqe Sound

Resonance Sound has announced the debut release from Soniqe Sound. Influenced by the current deep tech scene, the Deep Tech Essence pack brings sounds ranging from its more minimal aspect to the more melodic side. Always looking into the future of the genre introducing new types of sounds and grooves,...
Electronicsmusictech.net

Review: Hit’n’Mix RipX DeepRemix & DeepAudio

- Vocal/instrumental removal and isolation is still some way from being perfect. - Even with new ARA functionality, DAW integration behind some competitors. A maturing technology that offers a lot, especially if you are willing to put some time into honing the results. Price DeepRemix £79/$99 | DeepAudio £299/$349. Contact...
Musicurbanvault.co.uk

New Noise: HD-4884 – Coda 21 (Free Download/Dim Mak Records)

United States-based HD-4884 debuts on Dim Mak’s New Noise with CODA 21, a monstrous, hyper-glitch sonic terror that’s part neon avant-garde, part dancefloor thrasher. Mysterious as ever, newcomer HD-4884 drops an infectious rager, ‘Coda 21’. The UNKNOWN artist’s first-ever New Noise track pummels through, ready to take the festival scene by storm. Naming Deathpact, Blanke, Lick, and many other hardcore bass enthusiasts as inspirations, HD-4884 emerged in 2019, dead set on dominating the space.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

W.A. Production releases Pumped Serum Future Bass & Pop Essentials 3

W.A. Production has launched a new Pumped series collection of presets for the popular Serum wavetable synthesizer by Xfer Records. Pumped Serum Future Bass & Pop Essentials 3 includes 119 presets taken from What About: Future Bass Shadow, Future Bass Stellar, and Frosty Future Bass. Modern Pop music continues to...
Cell Phonesmusictech.net

Review: Ruismaker Hammerhead Rhythm Station

The 90s groovebox was a major step in dance music production, and Hammerhead effortlessly brings this to the iOS platform in a thoughtfully modern way without losing its classic roots. Price $7.99/£7.99. Contact Ruismaker. A mere 25 years after unleashing the original Hammerhead Rhythm Station on the fledgling internet, Bram...
ComputersMusicRadar.com

Download the “bright and modern” IK Multimedia Art Deco Piano for free

IK Multimedia is continuing its policy of giving away free music software to subscribers of its newsletter by offering them Art Deco Piano, a SampleTank instrument that usually retails for €79.99 and is powered by more than 1GB of sample content. This recreates the look and sound of the visually-striking...
Electronicshometheaterreview.com

Rotel RC-1590MKII Pre-Amp Review

Rotel has been on something of an upgrade kick in recent months. In celebration of the company's 60th anniversary in July, they announced five new MKII models. The MKII version replaces the outgoing RC-1590 model, which has been in the lineup for the last five years. The other new MKII models include the A14MKII, RA-1572MKII, and RA-1592MKII integrated amplifiers and another stereo pre-amplifier, the RC-1572MKII.
Coding & Programmingmusictech.net

Understanding the three stages of rendering audio within Ableton Live

In this Ableton Live tutorial, Liam O’Mullane demonstrates the three stages of rendering audio in Live. Crop, Consolidate and Flatten are all covered in this tutorial, with Liam teaching you the differences between the three and breaking down how each stage affects your audio files. You’ll learn which rendering option is best for your project and what changes you should bear in mind when it comes to bit depth and sample rate. You’ll also learn how to manage files that you have rendered.
Musicmagnetmagazine.com

Essential New Music: Adrian Crowley’s “The Watchful Eye Of The Stars”

Anyone who’s not only been making albums for more than 20 years, but ones that stack up awards in his native country, is bound to know a lot about the craft of songwriting. Ireland’s Adrian Crowley delivers the goods on his ninth LP. Each word registers without undue force, each line fits perfectly into place, and each melody flows with outrageously easy grace. If Crowley were a carpenter, you’d want him to build your house. The ease with which his baritone voice navigates each melody points your attention toward the lyric and away from the patient fluency of his phrasing.
Softwaremusictech.net

Serato Studio rolls out audio recording and editing in 1.6 update

Serato has rolled out Serato Studio 1.6, introducing a host of new major features, most notably the ability to record and edit audio from within the software. Audio recording has been highly requested by Serato Studio users for some time now. Its inclusion arrives in a bid to “mature” the software into a full-fledged DAW, said Logan Duff, Project Lead of Music Production at Serato.
Technologymusictech.net

Charlie Clouser and Spitfire Audio’ Hammers boasts over 1,000 hard-hitting drum sounds

Saw soundtracker and ex-Nine Inch Nails member Charlie Clouser has teamed up with Spitfire Audio on Hammers, a collection of cinematic drum and percussion instruments. The all-new library boasts over 1,000 hits from 58 drums across eight drum types, including bass drums, surdos, toms, roto-toms, darbukas, frame drums, scrap metals and snares. Presented as a Spitfire Audio virtual instrument, users can blend mic positions, mixes and warp signals of the acoustic drum sounds, with the option to apply one of 12 reverbs to the sound to create some space.

Comments / 0

Community Policy