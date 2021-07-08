How It Was Made: Higgo - Sleeping Alone ft Poppy Baskcomb [21HNG]
After a massive remix for Disclosure, Higgo recently kicked off 2021 with a release on the newly established label 21HNG. "Sleeping Alone" blends the sultry R&B vocals of Poppy Baskcomb with luscious layers of chord stabs and shifting basslines. Higgo has captured British summertime, and it has us moving and grooving. We invited him to walk us through the process for another installment of How It Was Made.www.magneticmag.com
Comments / 0