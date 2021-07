In a town that has barely grown for the last two decades, Los Gatos is looking to add more housing—almost twice as many units as it needs by 2040. Officials are recommending 3,783 new housing units in the next 20 years. That’s a significant 90 percent increase over the town’s state-mandated housing production goal of 1,993. According to the town’s own calculation, Los Gatos needs between 1,500 to 2,000 new housing units by 2040 to keep up with growth.