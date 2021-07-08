Cancel
Romance, Risk and Adventure on the American Frontier Delight Readers in Award-Winning Author's Historical Fiction Trilogy

 14 days ago

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Author Elaine Stienon has always been fascinated by early Mormon history and seeks to educate others about the early Mormon settlers and the difficult times they faced in the 1800s. The first book in Stienon’s series, “In Clouds of Fire: A story of community,” is set in 1831 and tells the story of Nathanael and Hannah and their trek to Missouri to be free from persecution. Throughout the book, Stienon portrays themes of romance, violence, family, religion and history as the plot thickens.

