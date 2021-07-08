The Brothers Comatose & Rainbow Girls Cover Rolling Stones’ ‘Honky Tonk Women’

1) Hands Over Deutschtown may be a smaller version of the Deutschtown Music Festival, which was canceled last year because of the pandemic, but its mission is arguably more important than ever: to promote local music and the neighborhood of Deutschtown, which also goes by East Allegheny. The area is home to some lively bars and restaurants; many served as venues in years past. This year, the free music festival will be at the Allegheny Commons Park, but that doesn’t mean one can’t visit those establishments between acts. Speaking of acts, the lineup includes hip-hop and spoken-word artist Brittney Chantele, Brazilian percussion group Timbeleza, and more. Squonk Opera, which blends music and visual art, headlines. The festival is a project of the Northside Leadership Conference. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Allegheny Commons Park, Deutschtown (East Allegheny), North Side. (C.M.)