The Brothers Comatose & Rainbow Girls Cover Rolling Stones’ ‘Honky Tonk Women’

JamBase
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brothers Comatose recruited fellow San Francisco-based act Rainbow Girls for a collaborative cover of The Rolling Stones’ “Honky Tonk Women.” The resulting performance was filmed for a video shared on The Brothers Comatose’s YouTube channel. “Honky Tonk Women” was originally released by The Rolling Stones as a single in...

www.jambase.com

