CASA for Children of Monmouth Aims for 25 More Trained Volunteers for 2021

OAKHURST, NJ – - CASA for Children of Monmouth County is aiming to train and swear in 25 new volunteer advocates with the next training session this September, 2021. Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children of Monmouth County is calling for community members to step up and advocate for children and families involved in the child welfare system in our local area. CASA is a pushing for 25 additional volunteers by the end of the year because they have more children in foster care than they have volunteers to advocate on their behalf. Currently, there are over 430 children in the child welfare system in Monmouth County. CASA of Monmouth is making a plea for the community to step up to learn to be a CASA volunteer.