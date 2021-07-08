My Toolbox: Poté

From Outfit7, the creators of popular virtual pet games such as My Talking Tom 2 and My Talking Tom Friends, comes the s…. From Outfit7, the creators of popular virtual pet games such as My Talking Tom 2 and My Talking Tom Friends, comes the sequel to My Talking Angela! My Talking Angela 2 takes Angela’s game to the next level! Find re-vamped singing and dancing experiences, endless makeover possibilities, and exciting places to explore. Angela’s waiting for the fun to start now in her brand new pad. ANGELA’S BACK! Angela’s got a whole new game, but she still loves to sing, dance, and have fun! She’s got a new home in the city and cannot wait for her friends to come to visit. She’s got a kitchen full of snacks, a console full of games, and a closet full of clothes and makeup where you can style fashionable looks and have fun with hairstyles. ANGELA’S IN THE CITY Angela’s in the city and there are so many things for you to do. Practice your moves or just dance to let loose at the Dance Studio. Your best friend still has a sweet tooth, so check out the Sweet Shop for candy and cake! You can even try cake baking there and learn to make your own cake or dessert. You choose where you want to go. ANGELA’S GOT GAMES Angela loves to challenge herself with special games! Find crazy puzzles and wacky bugs in the brand new mini-games in the house. Try Donut Spin - a sticky cake game with puzzles and pets! There will be more pet games and quirky cat games where you can develop your skills, reflexes, and problem-solving abilities as you go. ANGELA’S GOT STYLE For fashion lovers: Angela’s got a glam room dedicated purely to style! Find an amazing wardrobe full of outfits and accessories, and a huge makeover station where you can invent makeup games, and a mini hair salon where you can try new hair cuts. Help Angela get her hair done and express herself with fashion and makeup. ANGELA NEEDS TRUE FRIENDS Angela needs to kick back and relax sometimes after all this fun! Keep an eye on when she’s hungry or in need of a cat nap or a bubble bath. Take plane trips to find new items to bring home, and, most importantly, take good care of your friend! If you’re a fan of fashion games, cake games, and makeover games and want to have even more fun with Talking Angela, this is the perfect virtual pet game for you! Those who enjoy baking and decorating cakes, experimenting with outfits, hair and makeup in fashion and makeover games will love this game, too. Download My Talking Angela 2 for free! This app contains: - Promotion of Outfit7's products and advertising; - Links that direct customers to Outfit7’s websites and other apps; - Personalization of content to encourage users to play the app again; - YouTube integration to allow users to watch videos of Outfit7's animated characters; - The option to make in-app purchases; - Items to purchase (available in different prices) using virtual currency, depending on the player’s progress; and - Alternative options to access all functionalities of the app without making any in-app purchases using real money. Please note, we do not process all the data disclosed on the label for users under the age of digital consent. For more information, please check our Privacy Policy. Terms of use: http://outfit7.com/eula/ EEA privacy policy: https://outfit7.com/privacy/eea/ US privacy policy: https://outfit7.com/privacy/ Rest of the world privacy policy: https://outfit7.com/privacy/ Customer support: [email protected]