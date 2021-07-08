Cancel
My Toolbox: Poté

By Ryan Middleton
magneticmag.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSylvern Mathurin aka Poté released his debut album A Tenuous Tale of Her at the top of last month. The Paris-based artist created an album that is tender, danceable and tough, meshing over the 11 tracks house, soul, garage, pop and more into the project. His own production and singing are the north star for the album, but his collaborations with the likes of Damon Albarn, Pierre Kwenders and INFAMOUSIZAK all provide a little extra spice.

