Home-rule messages are usually uncontroversial pieces of legislation that get passed by both houses of the legislature and signed into law by the governor as a matter of pro forma policy. These particular pieces of legislation originate from a town or county legislature and sponsored by the area senator or assemblyman in the state legislature. Home rule involves the authority of a local government to prevent state government intervention with its operations. In other words, if a local government needs the state to sign off on a local matter, a home-rule message is the means to make that happen.